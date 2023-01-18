Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Hwy 178, Kern River Canyon closed due to rockslide

KCSO Search and Rescue looking for missing man in Kern River at the Mouth of the Canyon
Matt Story
KCSO Search and Rescue resume search for missing man in Kern River at the Mouth of the Canyon
KCSO Search and Rescue looking for missing man in Kern River at the Mouth of the Canyon
Posted at 10:31 AM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 13:34:28-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Highway 178 through the Kern River Canyon is currently closed due to rockslides in the area.

According to a tweet from the California Department of Transportation (CalTrans), the Kern River Canyon is currently closed due to a rockslide. It is not known when the road will reopen. CalTrans is on its way to clear the road.

"KERN COUNTY: State Route 178 is currently closed through the Kern Canyon due to a rockslide. Caltrans crews are enroute. No ETO at this time."

To keep up with traffic updates, visit the traffic page on our website or visit the California Highway Patrol's website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living

Hosted by Ryan Nelson