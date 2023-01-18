Hwy 178, Kern River Canyon closed due to rockslide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Highway 178 through the Kern River Canyon is currently closed due to rockslides in the area.

According to a tweet from the California Department of Transportation (CalTrans), the Kern River Canyon is currently closed due to a rockslide. It is not known when the road will reopen. CalTrans is on its way to clear the road.

