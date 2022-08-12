Nighttime closure for areas of SB, NB Hwy. 99 planned

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Nighttime closures for all lanes of an area of southbound Hwy. 99 and northbound Hwy. 99 are scheduled for the week of Aug. 15th.

All southbound lanes of Hwy. 99 between California Avenue and Belle Terrace will be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15th.

Drivers will be detoured to exit at California Avenue, travel east to Wible Road, go south on Wible Road to Ming Avenue, then west on Ming Avenue, and re-enter the southbound Hwy. 99 on-ramp.

The closure is to install falsework.

Northbound Hwy. 99 closure

All lanes of northbound Hwy. 99 between Ming Avenue and Hwy. 58 will be closed nightly from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16th to Thursday, Aug. 18th.

Drivers will be detoured to exit at Ming Avenue, travel west to Wible Road, go north on Wible Road to California Avenue, then west on California, and re-enter the northbound Hwy. 99 on-ramp.

The closure is to install falsework.

Construction schedules may be changed without notice due to unforeseen circumstances.