Nighttime closure set for Real Road starting Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield said a nighttime closure for both directions of Real Road between Stockdale Highway and Elcia Drive is planned for Wednesday, Aug. 3rd and Thursday, Aug. 4th.

The closure will be from 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. to remove heavy equipment.

Southbound traffic will be redirected from Stockdale Highway to Wible Road and onto Belle Terrace.

Northbound traffic will be redirected from Belle Terrace to Wible Road, and onto Stockdale Highway.

Construction schedules may be changed without notice due to inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances.