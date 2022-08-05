Nighttime closures planned for parts of Hwy. 99, Stockdale Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Nighttime closures are planned for both northbound and southbound Hwy. 99 as well as Stockdale Highway next week.

All southbound Hwy. 99 lanes between California Avenue and Belle Terrace will be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8th through Friday, Aug. 12th.

The closure is to install false work.

Drivers will be detoured to exit on California Avenue, travel east to Wible Road, go south on Wible Road to Ming Avenue, then west on Ming Avenue, and re-enter the southbound Hwy. 99 on-ramp.

Stockdale Highway closure

Both directions of Stockdale Highway will be closed between McDonald Way and N. Stine Road from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8th and Tuesday, Aug. 9th.

During the closure, residents can detour around the work zone by using McDonald Way or Real Road to enter or exit the neighborhood. All other traffic will be re-routed using Oak Street and California Avenue.

Northbound Hwy. 99

All lanes of northbound Hwy. 99 will be closed between Ming Avenue and Hwy. 58 from 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. from Wednesday, Aug. 10th to Friday, Aug. 12th.

The closure is to install falsework.

Drivers will be detoured to exit at Ming Avenue, travel west to Wible Road, go north on Wible Road to California Avenue, then west on California, and re-enter the northbound Hwy. 99 on-ramp.