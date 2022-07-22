Nighttime closures planned for areas of Real Road, Stockdale Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield said nighttime closures are planned for areas of Real Road starting Sunday and Stockdale Highway starting Monday.

Real Road will be closed between Stockdale Highway and Elcia Drive in both directions from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, July 24th, through Wednesday, July 27th to remove false work.

Southbound drivers will be routed from Stockdale Highway to Wible Road and then onto Belle Terrace.

Northbound drivers will travel from Belle Terrace to Wible Road and then onto Stockdale Highway.

Stockdale Highway nighttime closure

Stockdale Highway between McDonald Way and North Stine Road will be closed in both directions from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, July 25th through Wednesday, July 27th to remove false work.

Residents can detour during the closure by using McDonald Way or Real Road to enter or exit the area.

All other traffic will use Oak Street and California Avenue

Construction schedules may change without notice due to weather or unforeseen circumstances.