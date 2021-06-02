Watch
UPDATE: Two park rangers injured in head-on crash on Alfred Harrell Highway

Posted at 3:15 PM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 19:10:39-04

(KERO) — (UPDATE 4 PM): Officials said the crash on Alfred Harrell Highway left two park rangers injured.

Both rangers were taken to Kern Medical for injuries sustained during the crash.

The California Highway Patrol reported a park ranger has been seriously injured after a head-on crash on Alfred Harrell Highway and Fairfax Road Wednesday afternoon.

According to the CHP incident website, around 2:17 p.m. a parks and recreation vehicle crashed head-on with a black Sedan.

This is a developing story.

