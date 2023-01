BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A portion of a south Bakersfield street has been closed due to a sinkhole opening in the area on Tuesday.

According to the city, part of La France Drive between South H Street and El Rancho Drive has been closed as crews work to repair the damage.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and alternate routes are marked in the area.

The closure is expected to last through the end of the week.