Temporary closure of Manor Street Bridge planned

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A temporary closure of the Manor Street Bridge over the Kern River is set for Monday, Nov. 8th.

Starting at 8:30 a.m. Monday, the southbound lanes will be closed for about one hour. Following that closure, the northbound lanes of traffic will be closed for one hour.

A detour will be in place at Roberts Lane for southbound traffic and at Union Avenue for northbound traffic. Traffic delays are expected.

The work requiring the closure is expected to be completed the same day and is part of the bridge rehabilitation project that started in May 2020.

Construction work may be postponed and rescheduled without notice due to inclement weather or other unforeseen conditions.