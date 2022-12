BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Due to the World War II Memorial unveiling at Jastro Park, all westbound lanes on Truxtun Avenue between Elm Street and Pine Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 10th.

Westbound traffic will be reduced to one lane starting at B Street. Detours will re-route traffic through A Street and Pine Street.