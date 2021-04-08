Tehachapi songwriter creates a tribute to hospital workers in the heart of the pandemic

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — Gary Mazzola was admitted to the hospital during the pandemic with a non-COVID related health issue, and he got a firsthand look at what healthcare workers are dealing with in the battle against the Coronavirus. It was the inspiration for his newest song, "Face of an Angel".

The former 23ABC employee quit working full-time following his diagnosis with Parkinson's disease more than 10 years ago. Since that time, he has composed enough songs to fill 11 albums on most music sharing sites. He has his own YouTube channel, filled with videos that he produced himself. But his fight with Parkinson's can dictate when he's able to work.

"There are good times of day and bad times," said Mazzola. "I can't play during the bad times so I have to be ready for the good times." He chuckled.

One of the bad times happened earlier this year, when Gary ended up at Adventist Health in Tehachapi, before he was moved to Mercy Hospital in Bakersfield for a health issue.

"Those people are working their butts off," said Mazzola. "making a difference in caring for other people. I just thought they were angels."

The disease has robbed Gary of his acting abilities, but he still manages to direct several productions. Although his composing can be limited, he still finds time to work on new songs.

In the 'Face' of all this uncertainty, he takes comfort in knowing that his 'Angels' will always be watching over him.