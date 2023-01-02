2023 brings eventful weather conditions to the valley

New Year's Day dried up for the most part, but more rain can be expected on Monday.

Along with scattered showers impacting some of our mountain communities on Sunday, gusty winds headed to eastern Kern.

Our desert regions have been dealing with a wind advisory that will expire at 10 p.m. on Sunday night.

Temperatures in Bakersfield reached a high of 56° on Sunday, they will stay in the 50s for the rest of the week.

All week long, we could see rain chances in the forecast.

Another low-pressure system will throw more moisture our way on Monday.

We're expect a half an inch to an inch of rain in the valley through mid-day Tuesday, and snow is in the forecast for our mountains at around 4500 to 5000 feet.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect in the Lake Isabella area on Monday night until Tuesday morning.

The storm in our northern mountains will make travel very difficult if not impossible, so we recommend that you stay off the roads if possible.

Temperatures will be chilly this week in the 40s for Tehachapi and Fraizer Park, but we will be seeing good air quality.

Stay safe on the roads and stay warm through these serious winter weather conditions.