2023 ends with rainy weather in Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — It's almost time to say goodbye to 2023, but it's not time to say goodbye to rainy weather.

Rain graced Kern county yet again with minimal impacts in Bakersfield, but other areas gained notable amounts of rain and some mountain communities even saw snow.

On Saturday, west Kern accumulated about 0.5" of rain.

In the deserts, impacts were less severe.

California City saw the most rain on the east side of the county with 0.14" of rain.

Our mountains saw as much as 0.45" of rain and snow.

Breckenridge, Tehachapi, and Pine Mountain Club watched more than 1" of snow fall on Saturday with some of the highest peaks accumulating more than 3" of snow.

Through the evening, precipitation should die down, but dense fog is a possibility in the central valley.

If you're driving through fog, use your headlights and take it extra slow.

The low pressure system responsible for all the snow and rain in Kern also dropped temps close to 10° countywide.

Pine Mountain Club saw temps drop close to 15° cooler than on Friday, and Bakersfield saw temps drop to 11° cooler.

Despite the significant drop, Bakersfield still hit an above average high on Saturday at 61°.

Through New Year's Eve, conditions will continue to cool.

If you plan on enjoying the last day of 2023 outdoors bring a jacket.

Temps will reach a high of 58° in Bakersfield on Sunday with our mountains in the mid 40s and 50s and our deserts in the low 50s.

Conditions will fall even colder as we get closer to midnight, so be prepared with a warm jacket and a beanie.

Next week brings more chances for rain.

We'll continue to track this storm system coming in and keep you updated.



