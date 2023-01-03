Watch Now
2023 off to a rainy start

We're tracking rain on this second day of the year
Posted at 4:26 PM, Jan 02, 2023
Another round of rain is moving through Kern Monday evening!

This round is much lighter than what we've been dealing with, with only 0.05" to 0.15" in the Valley, but totals over 0.25" are possible in the mountains.

We could see some snow at pass level, too, but it should be less than an inch, so no major travel impacts are expected.

This rain is welcome, because even after soaking rains in the final week of the year, Bakersfield finished 2022 with only 4.21" of rain, well below our average of 6.36".

An even more welcome addition comes later this week.

A much stronger storm system will arrive Wednesday into Thursday, with the bulk of the rain here in Kern falling Thursday.

While it's a bit too early for exact totals, most of Kern has the potential for at least a half an inch of rain, so it will be another good, soaking storm.

Stay tuned for details and get ready for another busy week of weather!

