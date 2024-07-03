4th of July forecast: hottest in at least a decade

Wednesday was an extremely hot day, and the 4th of July doesn't look much better.

The forecast high for the 4th in Bakersfield is 110°.

We haven't hit 110° on the 4th since 1991.

In fact, the last time we had a high of 107° or greater was 2014, so this will likely be the hottest Independence Day in at least a decade.

Here in Bakersfield the hot weather will carry into the evening, so about the time fireworks are set to go off at the Park at Riverwalk, we'll still be right around 100°.

If you're planning to be outside at all during the 4th of July, remember to take it easy, wear light clothing, and drink lots of water.

Across Kern 4th of July highs will range from low to mid 90s in the mountains, to near 105° in the Kern River Valley, to near 115° in the hottest parts of the desert.

Our heat shows no sign of slowing down, either.

Temperatures are actually likely to climb a bit into the weekend, and I have little confidence that temperatures will drop significantly over the next 7 days.

