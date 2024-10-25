80s over the weekend in Bakersfield, but a much cooler Halloween ahead

Halloween is less than a week away– let’s look at the fall forecast.

For Friday, Bakersfield has a high of 87° and a low of 56°. Kern County can see as high as 88° in the desert regions, and as low as 76° in the mountains.

Countywide, Friday’s lows mostly range within the 40s and 50s.

Winds will be mostly breezy, with some afternoon gusts in the mountains and desert.

Temperature will stay above average over the weekend. However, a storm system pushes into California early next week, bringing much cooler conditions that are below average– perfect for sweater weather.

Central California has a 40% to 80% chance of measurable rainfall during this time. The Sierra Nevada may also experience some dusting of snow, with a 70%-80% chance of 2” of snowfall.

Gusty winds are also expected in eastern Kern starting Monday evening, and lasting through Tuesday morning.

Halloween is expected to be fairly cool in Kern, so it’s recommended to bring an extra layer with your costume.

Have a great weekend!

