90s in the Valley over the weekend

Bakersfield saw as high as 98° on Saturday, which is pretty average for this time of year.

Saturday’s lows range between the 50s and 60s, with most of the 50s in the mountain regions while the Valley and Desert are in the upper-60s.

Both the Valley and Kern River Valley have a high of 92° on Sunday, but Kern can see as high as 102° in the desert and as low as 82° in the mountains for Sunday’s highs.

While there is an increase in relative humidity, there is still a risk of grass fires in Kern due to breezy afternoon winds. Eastern Kern will be most impacted by this due to elevated winds and drier conditions.

Winds are expected to peak tonight in the desert around 35-40mph, while the mountains can see closer to 20mph.

Sunday’s air quality is Moderate.

Enjoy the slightly cooler weekend, as temperatures will likely pick back up to the triple digits in the Valley next week.

