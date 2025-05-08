90s Thursday, triple digits possible Saturday

Bakersfield managed to stay just under 90° on Wednesday, with a high of 88°.

That means we've still only had one day in the 90s so far this year.

That will change soon, though.

Bakersfield is forecast to get up to 91° on Thursday, which would tie the hottest day of the year so far.

Temperatures continue to rise to 95° on Friday, with the first 100° day of the year possible on Saturday!

Temperatures will be hot all across Kern Saturday.

Highs in the Kern River Valley will be in the lower 90s, and even higher elevation mountain towns will be in the 80s.

Desert areas have a good chance to hit 100°.

While the heat will be intense, it won't be long lived.

A storm system will push into California by Monday, dropping highs in the Valley and desert into the 70s by Tuesday, with mountain areas struggling to hit 60 degrees.

We could see a few showers from the system, too.

So brace for the heat, but look forward to the cool down!

