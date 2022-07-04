A cool summer day expected for the 4th of July

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Happy Independence Day! This Fourth of July we're fortunate to see temperatures remain pretty mild. A little increase is expected later this week though.

Temperatures won't get much warmer that the upper 80s for the valley floor today. In our mountain areas, we're seeing temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

By about mid-week temperatures will warm up a little bit. Our valley areas will see upper 90s and our mountain communities will see mid-70s and 80s.

Our wind speeds will pick up today for our mountain and desert areas with a Wind Advisory until 11 a.m. With that in mind, be extra careful as you enjoy your Fourth of July celebrations. Make sure to keep a bucket of water nearby and adequately dispose of fireworks.