A cooling trend brings below average temperatures through the week

Happy Monday, Kern County. Thanks to a low pressure system slowing moving closer to us, cooler air is on deck this week.

To put the whole forecast into perspective, our average high for early September in Bakersfield is 94 degrees. Here's a peek at where we're headed:

Bakersfield

Monday: 91

Tuesday: 85

Wednesday: 82

Air quality concerns remain as the Garnet Fire continues to rapidly burn in Fresno County. An air quality alert remains in effect across Kern through Thursday, but the bulk of wildfire smoke impacts will be outside of Kern—closer to the Sierra Nevada. A dense smoke advisory is active for parts of Fresno and north Tulare County, including Kings Canyon National Park.

