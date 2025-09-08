Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A cooling trend brings below average temperatures through the week

23ABC Morning Weather Update Sept 8, 2025
Happy Monday, Kern County. Thanks to a low pressure system slowing moving closer to us, cooler air is on deck this week.

To put the whole forecast into perspective, our average high for early September in Bakersfield is 94 degrees. Here's a peek at where we're headed:

Bakersfield
Monday: 91
Tuesday: 85
Wednesday: 82

Air quality concerns remain as the Garnet Fire continues to rapidly burn in Fresno County. An air quality alert remains in effect across Kern through Thursday, but the bulk of wildfire smoke impacts will be outside of Kern—closer to the Sierra Nevada. A dense smoke advisory is active for parts of Fresno and north Tulare County, including Kings Canyon National Park.

Daily Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

09/08/2025

Sunny

92° / 64°

1%

Tuesday

09/09/2025

Sunny

86° / 63°

2%

Wednesday

09/10/2025

Partly Cloudy

82° / 62°

3%

Thursday

09/11/2025

Sunny

83° / 62°

3%

Friday

09/12/2025

Sunny

87° / 65°

2%

Saturday

09/13/2025

Sunny

91° / 66°

1%

Sunday

09/14/2025

Sunny

91° / 65°

2%

Monday

09/15/2025

Sunny

91° / 66°

1%