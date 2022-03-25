A few more days of warm temperatures

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — We're expecting more cloud cover Friday and Saturday, but temperatures will still run well above average in the mid 80s in the Valley.

Sunday brings some change our way though.

We're still tracking a strong storm system set to bring rain in Kern County starting Sunday night and lingering into at least Monday afternoon.

Models still show little consistency in rain totals, showing as little as 0.25" and as much as 1.5" for Bakersfield over the past 24 hours.

So, exact rain totals are still up in the air, but this will mostly likely be a good, soaking rain for us.

As has been the case through the week, we'll keep watching the storm and keep you updated!