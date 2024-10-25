A little warmer Friday, much cooler next week

We're coming off of a beautiful Thursday, with a high of 76° in Bakersfield.

We're heading into some even cooler weather next week, but in the short term we're warming up.

Friday will be about 10 degrees warmer, with a forecast high of 85°.

We'll be about 20 degrees cooler than that by Monday, though!

Temperatures in the valley will fall into the 60s, and stay there for most of next week.

The cooldown also comes with a chance for some light rain showers, and gusty winds, especially in the desert.

Be ready for fall weather, it's coming soon!

