A return to hot weekends

Temperatures stay well above 100°
Posted at 6:53 PM, Aug 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-19 21:53:39-04

So far, weekends in August haven't been too bad.

The hottest temperature we've seen on a Saturday or Sunday is 101° on Sunday the 14th.

We'll be much hotter than that this weekend.

Bakersfield's forecast high on Saturday is 106° and 103° is expected for Sunday.

This means our heatwave will extend for at least 8 days.

We do have a small amount of hope that the heatwave will end Monday.

An upper level trough swinging in will drop our forecast high to 99°, so if we run any hotter than that our heatwave will continue.

