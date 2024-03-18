A sunny St. Patrick’s Day, but that’s expected to change

Another day in the 70s for Bakersfield.

Monday brings some more sunny weather, with a high of 78° in the Valley, 75° in the desert, 73° in Kern River Valley, and 64° in the mountains.

Parts of Kern have been experiencing on-and-off scattered showers, which may last into Tuesday.

Most of the county has been fairly breezy, but more widespread gusts are expected to affect the mountain and desert areas by Monday morning.

Warmer temperatures continue to climb as we head into Tuesday. However, temperatures should start to cool down slightly on Wednesday and Thursday. A bigger cooldown on Friday will bring Kern back to more typical weather for this time of the year.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

