A warm but cloudy day before rain makes its way to Kern

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — Our spring like temperatures stay for one more day, before we see big changes.

Highs will be in the mid 70s in the Valley on Thursday under cloudy skies.

The clouds will be a precursor to our next rain event, with rain set to arrive in Kern County Thursday night into early Friday, with lingering showers into Friday and Saturday.

Rain totals don't look particularly heavy for us, with 0.10" to 0.25" expected in the Valley, and some totals up to 0.50" possible in the mountains and foothills, especially east of Bakersfield.

Snow is coming too, but snow levels will start out fairly high initially.

As moisture first arrives into Kern County Thursday night, snow levels will be around 5,000 feet, well above pass level.

However, much colder air will arrive Friday night into Saturday, driving the snow levels down as low as 2,000 feet!

While snow amounts aren't entirely clear right now, accumulating snow at pass level is possible, and we'll be watching for potential travel impacts over the next few days.