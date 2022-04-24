A warming trend is on the way to Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A ridge of high pressure building along the west coast is bringing dry and warming conditions to central California according to the National Weather Service. This ridge caused temperatures to rise between 3-6 degrees here in Kern County for a seasonal Saturday.

Tomorrow we jump into the 80s making for a warm Sunday but the warmest day of the week will be Monday with Bakersfield at 87, Lake Isabella at 82, Tehachapi at 72 and Frazier Park at 74.

Bakersfield will stay in the 80s until Wednesday dropping ever so slightly into the 70s on Thursday. Lake Isabella will also be in the 70s for the remainder of the week while Tehachapi and Frazier Park will be in the 60s.

Our air quality is in the good category today but does inch up to 57 forcing us into the moderate category tomorrow.

The National Weather Service predicts that a Pacific cold frontal system will drop through central California by Tuesday bringing with it gusty winds through and below the mountain passes but there is no rain in sight.