Above average temperatures tomorrow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif — Over the past 24 hours temperatures have increased significantly and in the next 12 hours are set to go even higher. This is due to a ridge of high pressure leaving the region with summer like temperatures Monday.

Bakersfield will see a high of 88 while Lake Isabella will see a high of 81, Tehachapi 71 and Frazier Park 72.

While warm these high temperatures will not last, as a cold front approaches on Tuesday lowering temperatures to the 70s in Bakersfield and Lake Isabella and the 60s for Tehachapi and Frazier Park.

As cold air comes into the region we will have the potential for some winds but our rain chances are slim to none.

Our air quality will remain in the moderate category tomorrow at 64.