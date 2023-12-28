Watch Now
Above average weather sticks around until the weekend

Significant changes coming by the weekend
Posted at 5:25 PM, Dec 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-27 20:58:05-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Only a couple more days are left in 2023, and we're enjoying temps that feel much more like summer than winter.

Highs across the county are hitting the 50s and 60s.

Bakersfield reached 66° on Wednesday with temps 3° warmer than this time on Tuesday.

The valley floor will hit the upper 60s on Thursday.

Our mountain communities are anticipating highs as low as 55° up to 66° in the KRV, and our desert communities can expect to range from 60° to 63°.

Countywide temps are rising and continuing to rise until Friday.

In Bakersfield we'll reach above 70° to begin the weekend, but at Saturday hits a cold front coupled with consecutive low pressure systems will bring major changes.

Highs will tumble down nearly 10° cooler into the weekend.

Saturday in Bakersfield brings conditions down to the low 60s with a 60% chance of rain.

If you're looking to wash away those bad habits in the new year, consider the wet start to 2024 your sign.

Rain chances will last in the mountains through the start of the new year, beginning on Saturday with an 80% chance of precipitation.

Enjoy the nice weather for now before the true winter conditions kick in.

