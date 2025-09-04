Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Air quality alert in effect Thursday; still on track for a cooldown early next week

23ABC Morning Weather Update Sept. 4, 2025
Happy Thursday, Kern County. All of Kern is under an air quality alert due to wildfire smoke impacts.

Several fires are burning in the Golden State, but the two we're focusing on are in Fresno County: the Garnet and Salt/14-2 Fires. Those two fires have the chance to send wildfire smoke into Kern County, and we could have periods of unhealthy air quality.

When air quality is in the unhealthy range, it's best to limit time outside and avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

On a different note, our temperatures are set to cool this weekend and early next week. Bakersfield is looking to drop to the low-90s by Sunday, and even mid-80s into next week.

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

09/04/2025

Sunny

103° / 73°

0%

Friday

09/05/2025

Sunny

99° / 70°

0%

Saturday

09/06/2025

Sunny

97° / 68°

0%

Sunday

09/07/2025

Sunny

95° / 67°

1%

Monday

09/08/2025

Sunny

91° / 66°

1%

Tuesday

09/09/2025

Mostly Sunny

88° / 65°

2%

Wednesday

09/10/2025

Sunny

85° / 64°

2%

Thursday

09/11/2025

Mostly Sunny

86° / 65°

2%