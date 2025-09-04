Air quality alert in effect Thursday; still on track for a cooldown early next week

Happy Thursday, Kern County. All of Kern is under an air quality alert due to wildfire smoke impacts.

Several fires are burning in the Golden State, but the two we're focusing on are in Fresno County: the Garnet and Salt/14-2 Fires. Those two fires have the chance to send wildfire smoke into Kern County, and we could have periods of unhealthy air quality.

When air quality is in the unhealthy range, it's best to limit time outside and avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

On a different note, our temperatures are set to cool this weekend and early next week. Bakersfield is looking to drop to the low-90s by Sunday, and even mid-80s into next week.

