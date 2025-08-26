Another chance for showers and storms Tuesday; drying out for the rest of the week

Happy Tuesday, Kern County. We get another push of monsoonal moisture this afternoon, and this will bring humidity and storm chances back into the forecast.

Similar to the weekend, the best chances for rain and thunderstorms will be in our mountain and desert communities. Widespread activity is not expected. As the sun heats us up this afternoon, storm chances start this afternoon and evening. Sun is the fuel for thunderstorms, so early morning and overnight hours are less of a concern.

Bakersfield has less of a chance for storms this afternoon, but we'll be quite humid. The air could feel warmer than the actual temperature thanks to elevated humidity.

In the extended forecast, the high pressure system moves to the east. That means we'll stop the flow of monsoonal moisture and begin to dry out once again. Tuesday is likely the last day for rain and storm chances.

