Another day of fog in the morning and smog in the afternoon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — High pressure is in control over the Pacific, bringing patchy dense fog this morning and plenty of hazy sunshine this afternoon. That allows us to warm up again today to the mid-60s in the valley, Kern River Valley and Kern Desert with upper 50s in the south mountains of Tehachapi and Frazier Park. But take it easy in that bad air quality, which is climbing higher in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range.

There's another chance for patches of dense fog to develop tomorrow morning, but then we're changing up the weather pattern a bit tomorrow afternoon. That's thanks to a system dropping over Utah, dragging in some cooler air from the desert. We could see some high clouds but unfortunately there's no rain in our forecast. Watch out for increasing winds in the Sierra Nevada mountains Friday into Saturday and blustery winds are possible in our local mountains Saturday too.

High pressure then rebuilds on Sunday, with sunny and stagnant 60s all next week. That means there is still no rain in our forecast for at least the next 10 days...

