Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Another day of great weather in the valley

Dry and warm conditions persist
SUPER7DAY 2.2.PNG
Posted at 5:24 PM, Feb 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-02 20:24:08-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Thursday brought great weather conditions to the valley.

Bakersfield reached a high of 64° with breezy winds and dry conditions.

A ridge of high pressure has been pushing out our cooler air, creating very nice weather throughout the state.

Northern California stayed on the cooler side in the 50s today, but Southern California enjoyed a comfortable day in the mid to upper 60s.

Through the rest of the week in Kern, our mountains can expect highs in the 50s and 60s.

Here in Bakersfield, we can plan to end the week in the 60s.

We're expecting a stronger system to arrive in the valley that will bring rain chances to our area on Sunday and snow to the high Sierra Mountains.

In the meantime, enjoy the nice weather as we brace for more rainfall on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018