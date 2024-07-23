Another heat-wave begins in Kern, with possible afternoon thunderstorms

Happy Monday! Following a slightly cooler Sunday, temperatures have picked up over the past 24 hours.

Kern county starts its next heat-wave as a ridge of high pressure pushes over California. An excessive heat warning is in effect until Wednesday night throughout most of Kern, with temperatures expected to reach up to 111°.

During this time, there is a major to extreme HeatRisk, meaning this amount of heat will especially affect those who are not staying hydrated or have effective cooling.

Bakersfield reached up to 107° on Monday, with an overnight low of 83°. Most of the county can expect lows between the 70s and 80s. Make sure to take precautions to stay cool overnight, as these temperatures are above seasonal average.

Temperatures continue to climb over the next couple of days. Tuesday has a high of 109° in Bakersfield, the Kern River Valley only about five degrees cooler. Kern’s highs range up to 112° in the desert, and as low as 95° in the mountains.

The air quality for Tuesday is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Afternoon thunderstorms are still expected in the Sierra Nevada, possibly affecting parts of Kern. Each afternoon leading through Thursday has a probability of 10-20%.

Closer to the weekend, Bakersfield may see temperatures drop below 100°. We will continue to monitor as we get closer.

Stay cool and hydrated.

