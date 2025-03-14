Another round of rain and snow Friday

Showers, thunderstorms, and mountain snow will continue to move through Kern County Thursday evening.

Several inches of snow has accumulated for many of our mountain areas already, with good rain totals reported in the Valley, too.

Bakersfield has picked up 0.63" of rain as of 6 PM.

Our current storm system will begin to calm overnight, likely by around midnight.

That means there may be enough breaks in the cloud cover to get a view of the total lunar eclipse will that will peak around midnight, but viewing conditions won't be ideal.

After a brief period of clearing, another storm is on track for Friday.

By Friday morning light rain and mountain snow will become widespread again, with lingering showers into the afternoon.

Snow levels will fall as low as 2,000 feet Friday morning, so snow over the passes is likely for the Friday morning commute.

Fortunately the Friday storm system is looking fairly weak.

Valley rain totals will likely be a tenth of an inch or less, with some higher amounts possible in the foothills.

Additional snow accumulations Thursday night through Friday will range from a trace to a few inches, and most mountain areas will see a switch back to rain by Friday afternoon, as snow levels rise back up to around 6,000 feet.

Snow levels will drop back down to around 3,500 feet late Friday night, but most of the precipitation will have cleared out by then.

