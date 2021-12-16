Watch
Another storm headed towards Kern County

Expecting weaker impacts compared to previous storm
Posted at 6:09 AM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 09:09:35-05

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — A storm system north of Kern County will lead to light to moderate valley rain Thursday morning along with mountain snow.

We'll see a bit of rain, a bit of snow, and some gusty winds. This storm is much weaker compared to the one earlier this week though.

Rain will start up early Thursday, with scattered light showers into the afternoon.

Rain totals will be will be about a tenth of an inch or less in the Valley, with totals up to a quarter of an inch in the mountains and foothills.

Snow will be above pass level, and significant accumulating snow is expected only at our highest areas above 6,000 feet.

Air quality remains good on Thursday.

A cool airmass in the storm`s wake will lead to near freezing temperatures in rural areas of the San Joaquin Valley Friday and Saturday night.

We're also keeping an eye on weather outside of Kern County, as the second December tornado outbreak of the year appears to be underway in the plains.

