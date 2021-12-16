Another storm on the way

We're tracking another storm!

This one looks much, much weaker than our last though.

We'll see a bit of rain, a bit of snow, and some gusty winds.

Rain will start up early Thursday, with scattered light showers into the afternoon.

Rain totals will be will be about a tenth of an inch or less in the Valley, with totals up to a quarter of an inch in the mountains and foothills.

Snow will be above pass level, and significant accumulating snow is expected only at our highest locales above 6,000 feet.

Temperatures remains cooler than average Thursday, and air quality remains good.

We're also keeping an eye on weather outside of Kern County, as the second December tornado outbreak of the year appears to be underway in the plains.