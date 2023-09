Cloud cover kept Kern a bit cooler on Monday.

Bakersfield stayed out of the 90s with a high of 89°.

We'll be back in the 90s for the rest of the week, though.

Fortunately, we expect no hot weather any time soon.

No triple digits are forecast in the Valley, and temperatures aren't expected to rise above the mid 90s.

That's not too bad given our average high is 93°!

