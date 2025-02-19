Watch Now
Arctic air across the nation, warmer weather on the way for Kern

Brutally cold air is affecting the northern US
Posted

We're headed for a taste of spring here in Kern County, but winter is holding on across the US.

Arctic air has many parts of the northern US below zero, and that cold air is quickly spreading south.

In fact, parts of Texas are under and extreme cold warning!

Here in Kern, we have no cold weather in the forecast.

In fact, we'll be close to 70° in Bakersfield on Wednesday!

If we don't get to 70° on Wednesday, we'll have another shot on Friday, and we'll definitely get there this weekend.

Highs in the Valley will be in the 70s both Saturday and Sunday with calm, sunny weather!

