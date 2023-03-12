Atmospheric river brought major flooding to north Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The latest atmospheric river to hit Kern dropped major rainfall, flooding areas in northern Kern.

The Kern River peaked at 17 feet on Friday night, flowing at closer to 14 feet on Saturday evening.

A flash flood warning remains in effect until 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, and a flood watch remain in effect until Sunday morning.

Lingering rain and thunderstorms stayed in Kern through Saturday, but we can expect calmer conditions on Sunday before another storm hits.

This rain continues to help to ease the impacts of the drought.

The Kern mountains and desert communities are mostly in the abnormally dry category with only 2% of the county in a moderate drought.

This year, we've already seen over 4.5" of rainfall, beating last year's total by 2" so far, and with more rain on the way we can expect more positive outcomes.

This week, the valley will see highs in the 60s and the mountains will be in the 50s and 60s.

Stay up to date with the weather conditions and be safe.