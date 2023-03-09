Atmospheric river set to hit Kern County on Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A calm, cool day graced Bakersfield on Wednesday with a high of 59°, but another storm is brewing along the coast.

An atmospheric river is expected to hit Kern on Thursday, bringing rainfall throughout our area.

The valley is expected to see up to 1" of rain through Sunday, and Lake Isabella could see even more rainfall, totaling up to 1.5" of rain.

Our desert communities will see less rainfall but could still accumulate up to 0.25".

Snow is not expected in our mountains with this storm, but the large amounts of rainfall could allow for rapid snow melt, which creates some flooding concerns.

A flood watch is in effect from Thursday afternoon to Sunday morning for the Kern mountains and valley regions.

Remember turn around, don't drown, and prepare an evacuation plan in the event serious flooding in your area.

In good news though, the storm brings near normal temps, so the valley will see highs in the 60s for the rest of the week, and good air quality remains in the forecast.