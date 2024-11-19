Atmospheric river to bring heavy rain and snow to Northern California

The first atmospheric river of the season is moving into California.

This will bring heavy rain and mountain snow to northern California starting Tuesday and lasting into Saturday.

Widespread very high rain totals of 6+ inches are expected, and widespread flooding is likely.

Several feet of snow is expected in the Cascades and far Northern Sierra, too.

Kern County could see some rain on the tail of the storm this weekend, but it would be much, much less than what we expect to our north.

Here at home our biggest weather impact for the next 24 hours will be cold temperatures.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for the Valley outside of Bakersfield, and most spots outside the city will fall to near or even below freezing overnight.

Remember to bring pets inside, and cover up and expose pipes and sensitive vegetation as temperatures fall below freezing!

