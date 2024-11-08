Back to calm, clear weather

Wednesday's gusty winds are gone, and they're going to stay gone for a while.

Calm conditions will be with us through the weekend.

Temperatures will be comfortable, too, with 60s and 70s all across Kern.

We're still keeping an on a cold front set to move in late Monday into Tuesday, though.

That will drop our temperatures, and likely bring some gusty winds.

Rain chances look minor, but there are still a few models that give us rain, so we'll keep an eye on it for the next few days.

