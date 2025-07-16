Back to double digits Wednesday

A high of 102° on Tuesday extends Bakerfield's heatwave to five days.

It's not likely to extend any further.

Bakersfield is expected to drop to 97° on Wednesday, and stay there for Thursday.

Temperatures will inch back up toward 100° again by the weekend.

Besides the heat, we're also keeping an eye on a bit of moisture in the forecast.

It's far from a sure thing, but a surge of moisture on Friday could kick off an isolated thunderstorm or two or Friday.

We'll keep tracking the (small) rain chances!

