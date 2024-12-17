Back to fog to this week

We're heading back to dry, calm weather here in Kern County as high pressure builds back in.

This means warmer temperatures, too, with highs in the 70s possible!

That is of course unless the morning fog stays with us.

Fog will become a common occurrence in the valley once again starting Tuesday night and lasting through the week.

Fog chances are a bit lower for Monday night thanks to a weak storm system just to our north.

The other impact we'll have to watch for this week is worsening air quality, as high pressure overhead tends to trap pollution in the Valley.

That will take a few days, though, and air quality is expected to be moderate for Tuesday.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

