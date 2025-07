It's starting to fee like late July again.

Our stretch of lower 90s is over.

Bakersfield hit 94° Monday, and temperatures will be warmer for the rest of the week.

Highs are expected to be in the 96° to 98° range, still technically below average for this time of year.

Fortunately, the worst of the heat remains in the eastern US, and the intense heat they're dealing with is not expected to come our way.

