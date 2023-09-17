Bakersfield conditions staying in the 90s briefly before a cooldown

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Bakersfield enjoyed a 93° day on Saturday with conditions expected to get even better throughout the week.

Statewide, places like San Luis Obispo along the central coast saw beautiful weather in the mid 70s.

Los Angeles dealt with cool conditions as well, reaching 69°.

Closer to home in the mountains, Tehachapi reached 84° and our deserts saw conditions in the mid 90s.

Winds will stay in the breezy range and air quality will be moderate on Sunday.

Through Sunday, the valley floor can expect temps in the mid 80s.

In the mountains, temps will reach the 80s and 90s, and places like China Lake and Ridgecrest will reach 96°on Sunday.

The rest of the week looks even better.

An upper level trough will push temps down to the mid 80s for the valley and even into the 60s by the end of the week for our moutains.

As we expectantly await the beginning of the Kern County Fair, expect cool weather and sunny skies for all your fair festivities.

