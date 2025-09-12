Bakersfield cooling trend wraps up, climbing to the 90s this weekend

In Bakersfield, Thursday brought a high of 83°, significantly cooler than the seasonal average. Friday brings a small bump in temperatures, with a high of 85°. That’s expected to bring us into the 90s over the weekend and continuing into next week. There is a 10% to 30% chance of triple digits starting Tuesday, with a slightly higher chance on Wednesday.

Thursday’s lows mostly stay within the 50s-60s throughout the county, dipping into the upper-40s towards Pine Mountain Club. Gusty winds are expected in the desert communities overnight, peaking in Mojave.

In the Sierra Nevada, there is a 10% to 25% chance of thunderstorms on Thursday, dropping between 10% to 20% on Friday.

There’s a high of 89° in the desert, 81° in the Kern River Valley, and 71° in the Frazier Mountain region on Friday.

Stay safe, and enjoy your Thursday!

