Bakersfield cooling trend wraps up, climbing to the 90s this weekend

Thursday’s below-average temperatures are about to change with a warm-up expected over the weekend
23ABC Evening Weather Update September 11, 2025
In Bakersfield, Thursday brought a high of 83°, significantly cooler than the seasonal average. Friday brings a small bump in temperatures, with a high of 85°. That’s expected to bring us into the 90s over the weekend and continuing into next week. There is a 10% to 30% chance of triple digits starting Tuesday, with a slightly higher chance on Wednesday.

Thursday’s lows mostly stay within the 50s-60s throughout the county, dipping into the upper-40s towards Pine Mountain Club. Gusty winds are expected in the desert communities overnight, peaking in Mojave.

In the Sierra Nevada, there is a 10% to 25% chance of thunderstorms on Thursday, dropping between 10% to 20% on Friday.

There’s a high of 89° in the desert, 81° in the Kern River Valley, and 71° in the Frazier Mountain region on Friday.

Stay safe, and enjoy your Thursday!

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

09/11/2025

Clear

-° / 63°

3%

Friday

09/12/2025

Clear

87° / 65°

2%

Saturday

09/13/2025

Clear

92° / 65°

1%

Sunday

09/14/2025

Clear

93° / 67°

1%

Monday

09/15/2025

Clear

96° / 70°

0%

Tuesday

09/16/2025

Clear

100° / 72°

0%

Wednesday

09/17/2025

Clear

99° / 73°

4%

Thursday

09/18/2025

Mostly Clear

97° / 74°

0%