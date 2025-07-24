Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Beautiful below-average temperatures continue Thursday

23ABC Morning Weather Update July 24, 2025
Posted

Happy Thursday, Kern County. Our below-average trend continues as a low pressure system off the coast of California drives cooler air into the state.

This system has stayed pretty stagnant the past 48 hours. Its progression is actually being slowed by the strong high pressure "heat dome" that's currently situated in the midwest, bringing extreme heat to most of the southern and central United States.

Kern County will continue on this slightly cooler trend into the weekend. Temperatures in Bakersfield will be around 90 degrees, the desert and KRV see a mix of 80s and 90s, and mountain towns will be beautiful in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Traditional summer heat comes back in early next week.

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

07/24/2025

Sunny

92° / 65°

0%

Friday

07/25/2025

Sunny

90° / 65°

0%

Saturday

07/26/2025

Sunny

90° / 66°

1%

Sunday

07/27/2025

Sunny

94° / 69°

1%

Monday

07/28/2025

Sunny

98° / 71°

0%

Tuesday

07/29/2025

Sunny

99° / 71°

0%

Wednesday

07/30/2025

Sunny

99° / 70°

0%

Thursday

07/31/2025

Sunny

99° / 70°

0%