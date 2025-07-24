Beautiful below-average temperatures continue Thursday

Happy Thursday, Kern County. Our below-average trend continues as a low pressure system off the coast of California drives cooler air into the state.

This system has stayed pretty stagnant the past 48 hours. Its progression is actually being slowed by the strong high pressure "heat dome" that's currently situated in the midwest, bringing extreme heat to most of the southern and central United States.

Kern County will continue on this slightly cooler trend into the weekend. Temperatures in Bakersfield will be around 90 degrees, the desert and KRV see a mix of 80s and 90s, and mountain towns will be beautiful in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Traditional summer heat comes back in early next week.

