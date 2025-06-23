Beautiful, sunny day in Bakersfield ahead of triple digits later in the week

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Happy Monday!

It’s a beautiful, sunny day in Bakersfield with a high of 89º ☀️

Winds mild this morning, but slightly breezy in the afternoon, picking up to around 30 mph gusts in the Desert regions.

Triple digits are expected in the Valley starting Thursday and continuing through the weekend.

MONDAY’S HIGHS AND LOWS:

Bakersfield:

High- 89°

Low- 64°

Delano:

High- 88°

Low- 58°

Arvin:

High- 89°

Low- 62°

Kernville

High- 82°

Low- 54°

Lake Isabella:

High- 84°

Low- 59°

Wofford Heights:

High- 83°

Low- 56°

Mojave:

High- 86°

Low- 63°

California City:

High- 88°

Low- 56°

Ridgecrest:

High- 92°

Low- 61°

Tehachapi:

High- 74°

Low- 53°

Frazier Park:

High- 73°

Low- 50°

Pine Mountain Club:

High- 67°

Low- 50°

Air quality is moderate.

Have a great weekend!

