Beautiful weather for Memorial Day, much warmer by the end of the week

Happy Monday, Kern County. Many of you are likely off for the holiday to honor Memorial Day, and if you have any plans to get outside, it's a great day for it.

Temperatures across Kern for Memorial Day are right on track for seasonal average! Bakersfield will be in the mid-80s, KRV nearing 80 degrees, high 60s in the mountains, and upper-80s for desert neighborhoods.

Only thing to watch out for on this Monday holiday is gusty desert winds. The Mojave Desert Slopes is under a wind advisory through 11 pm with gusts up to 50 mph possible.

Through the week, temperatures warm steadily. We're keeping an eye on a strong area of high pressure that builds in Thursday through Sunday. By Friday and Saturday, expect the return of triple digit heat.

