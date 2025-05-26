Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Beautiful weather for Memorial Day, much warmer by the end of the week

Posted

Happy Monday, Kern County. Many of you are likely off for the holiday to honor Memorial Day, and if you have any plans to get outside, it's a great day for it.

Temperatures across Kern for Memorial Day are right on track for seasonal average! Bakersfield will be in the mid-80s, KRV nearing 80 degrees, high 60s in the mountains, and upper-80s for desert neighborhoods.

Only thing to watch out for on this Monday holiday is gusty desert winds. The Mojave Desert Slopes is under a wind advisory through 11 pm with gusts up to 50 mph possible.

Through the week, temperatures warm steadily. We're keeping an eye on a strong area of high pressure that builds in Thursday through Sunday. By Friday and Saturday, expect the return of triple digit heat.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk