Beautiful weather starts up this weekend

Cooler weather is here!

Our weekend forecast looks beautiful, with high of 82­° in Bakersfield on Saturday and 80° on Sunday.

That's great timing for a cooldown, too, because there are lots of events going on across Kern!

We've got the Greek Food Festival, Brunch Fest, and the North Kern Cancer Run/Walk to name a few, and the weather looks great for all of them!

The Apple Festival is also going on in Tehachapi this weekend, and the weather looks appropriately fall-like, with highs right around 70° both days.

This weekend is just he beginning of a stretch of nice, comfortable weather.

Valley highs will run from the low to mid 80s for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Another big shift in the weather pattern is on track for the end of the week, which will cool us down even more.

Expect Valley highs to be in the 70s, with 60s in the mountains!

Enjoy the fall weather!

